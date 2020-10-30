GoFundMe For The Babysitter From ‘Borat 2’ Raises More Than $140,000

A GoFundMe for the babysitter in “Borat 2” has raised a ton of money.

A GoFundMe was started for Jeanise Jones by her pastor Derrick Scobey after she appeared in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” as the babysitter for Borat’s daughter Tutar. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

To call the scenes with her uncomfortable at times would be an understatement. As of this moment, people have raised more than $140,000 for Jeanise!

Her pastor wrote the following in part about the GoFundMe:

This was not scripted for Jeanise. It all came from the heart. She is one of the most authentic people I’ve ever met. One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about “Tutar” anymore. She has WORRIED about this young lady for a year.

Does Jeanise need a GoFundMe? Well, she apparently lost her job because of coronavirus, according to the fundraiser.

So, it’s nice for her to have some money coming her way, but I’m not sure this is a trend we should start. Is everyone who gets pranked now entitled to a GoFundMe? Seems unnecessary, and nothing that happened with her was too bad.

Awkward? For sure. Terrible? I don’t think so.

For those of you who haven’t seen the highly-anticipated sequel with Sacha Baron Cohen, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s not as funny as “Borat,” but it’s still worth watching.

It has some absolutely hilarious scenes.

For those of you who have seen the movie, let us know what you thought in the comments!