Over 30 Illegal Immigrants In Texas Who ‘Threaten Public Safety’ Arrested In One Week

A five-day operation in south Texas resulted in 0ver 30 arrests of illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds deemed possible public security threats, border officials announced Thursday.

The operation targeted illegal immigrants who allegedly pose a threat to public safety and are subject to deportation, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Each arrest protects the victims involved in crimes committed by criminal aliens and prevents future ones. Criminal aliens who are illegally present in the U.S. and threaten public safety will be apprehended and removed,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations San Antonio Field Office Director Jose Correa said.

“Targeted enforcement operations continue everyday as part of our efforts to protect our communities from cross-border crime and illegal immigration,” Correa added.

South Texas stash house discovered by ICE At-Large Team. Learn more: https://t.co/JcFizQfyWm pic.twitter.com/eWnQT14ZcY — ICE (@ICEgov) October 28, 2020

A 29-year-old man from Honduras with felony convictions was arrested as part of the operation, according to ICE. He has multiple previous convictions of burglary, driving while intoxicated, and driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

The man was previously convicted of illegally reentering the U.S. and was incarcerated for two and a half years, according to ICE. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation. (RELATED: 9 Illegal Immigrants Targeted By ICE With Fines Totaling Around $3 Million After They Spoke Publicly About Their Experiences)

Last year 86% of the individuals arrested by ICE had pending charges or criminal convictions, according to ICE. Over 1,900 of those arrested last year were convicted of or charged with homicide; 1,800 for kidnapping; 12,000 for sex offenses; 45,000 assaults; 67,000 drug crimes; and 74,000 DUIs.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.