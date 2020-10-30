Jeff Bridges Shares Health Update After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Actor Jeff Bridges gave a health update for fans after revealing he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

Bridges shared his update Thursday on Twitter.

“I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love!” Bridges tweeted along with a link to his website for updates.

I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love! I’ll be sharing more updates on https://t.co/tndalVJNn0 pic.twitter.com/0hGh7gs1Dp — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 29, 2020

“This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude and good old fashioned love, and lots of it, big time,” Bridges said on his website. “I’m feeling so much of it coming my way, and man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge and thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes and love.” (RELATED: Jeff Bridges Announces That He Has Cancer)

“This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence,” he added. “I’m realizing if I have shit to share, now’s the time.”

Bridges first revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma on Oct. 19.

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

“Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges said on Twitter at the time.

I’m happy that Bridges is getting so much love and feels loved during this time. A cancer diagnosis has to be hard to cope with. It sounds like he’s getting the support he needs to step up and kick this cancer’s ass.