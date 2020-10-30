‘Justice League’ Star Accuses Warner Bros Executives Of ‘Blatantly Racist Conversations’

“Justice League” star Ray Fisher has accused “former and current top level executives at Warner Bros. Pictures” of having “racist conversations.”

“Prior to Justice League’s reshoot process, blatantly racist conversations were had and entertained — on multiple occasions — by former and current top-level executives at Warner Bros. Pictures,” the 33-year-old actor, who played Cyborg in the DC superhero film, shared with Forbes magazine in a piece published Thursday.

“Decision-makers that participated in those racist conversations were Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, and current Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Suffers DC’s Worst Opening Weekend Since 2011)

Interview: Ray Fisher Talks Toxic Justice League Set, WarnerMedia Investigation, And Erasing Characters Of Color Ray Fisher goes on the record with me for Forbes. https://t.co/P3VCckmjnw — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) October 29, 2020

“I realized that the notes I ended up getting from Johns during reshoots were just a coded version of the racist things he was saying with behind closed doors with the other execs. These conversations were reported to me by people in the room. And I wasn’t made aware until AFTER I had already spoken out about Joss Whedon,” Fisher conitnued. (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

In a now-deleted quote according to Page Six, the “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” star went on to allege that “Joss had ordered that the complexion of an actor of color be changed in post-production because he didn’t like the color of their skin tone.”

Matthew Hutchinson, chief communications officer for Forbes shared with the outlet that the “quote was removed to add balance and fairness.”

In response to the article, a representative for Whedon shared that, “the individual who offered this statement acknowledged that this was just something that he had heard from someone else and accepted as truth, when in fact simple research would prove that it was false.”

“As is standard on almost all films, there were numerous people involved with mixing the final product, including the editor, special effects person, composer, etc. with the senior colorist responsible for the final version’s tone, colors, and mood,” the rep added.