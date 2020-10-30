‘Guess You Got That Wrong Too’: Kirstie Alley Spars With CNN’s Communications Department

Actress Kirstie Alley battled CNN’s communications department over the network’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Cheers” actress criticized CNN in a tweet early Friday morning, accusing the network of stoking fear over the continued spread of the virus. (RELATED: ‘Fat, Irrelevant Scientologist’: Kirstie Alley Addresses Hollywood Backlash After She Says She’s Voting For Trump)

“I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers!” Alley tweeted. “I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!!

FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG!”

I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!!

FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

“Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time ‘Veronica’s Closet’ came on TV,” CNN’s communications team replied. “But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask.”

Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time “Veronica’s Closet” came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 30, 2020

Alley responded again, saying, “Meow …if only you paid as much attention to Joe Biden’s alleged corrupt business dealings as a TV show that was rated top ten in 1997….. guess you got that wrong too.”

Meow …if only you paid as much attention to Joe Biden’s alleged corrupt business dealings as a TV show that was rated top ten in 1997….. guess you got that wrong too????‍♀️ https://t.co/j1BelxVohy — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

Alley, who has supported President Donald Trump since the 2016 election, has been very critical of Democrats in recent weeks. She accused the Democrats in Congress of doing nothing but “devise ways to take Trump down,” calling them a “waste of our tax dollars.”