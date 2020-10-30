Lori Loughlin Reports To Federal Prison, Begins Two-Month Sentence

Lori Loughlin has reported to a federal prison in northern California to begin her two-month sentence for her part in the college admission scandal.

On Friday the 56-year-old actress surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, just outside of San Francisco, officials at the prison and the federal prosecutor’s office told NBC News. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

The “Full House” actress checked in early to serve her sentence after a judge had ordered her to report to prison November 19 after she admitted her part in Operation Varsity Blues. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Decide To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

BREAKING: Actress Lori Loughlin has reported to federal prison for her role in college admissions cheating scandal, officials say. https://t.co/Xa5sKWrIgh — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 30, 2020

According to the report:

Loughlin, who was assigned Bureau of Prisons number 77827-112, has also been ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service once she is released under the sentence handed down by Judge Nathaniel Gorton during a virtual hearing in August. She is expected to serve her full two months behind bars because there is no time off for good behavior in the federal system for sentences less than a year.

As previously reported, the “When Calls the Heart” star and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced in August to serve time in prison after the two admitted to paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli’s admissions into the University of Southern California as competitive rowing recruits. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

Loughlin was sentenced to serve two months in prison, while her husband Giannulli was sentenced to serve five months in prison, 250 hours of community service and a fine of $250,000.