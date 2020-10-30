‘Nothing Could Be Further From The Truth’: Melania Slams ‘Enemies’ Labeling Trump ‘Anti-Gay’

Melania Trump called out “enemies” who have labeled President Donald Trump “anti-gay” and said “nothing could be further from the truth.”

“I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay or against equality,” the first lady shared in a video tweeted by the Log Cabin Republicans. The comments were noted by the Washington Examiner in a piece published Friday. “Nothing could be further from the truth.” (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

WATCH:

First Lady Melania Trump supports freethinkers and trailblazers. She is an ally for equality. In this exclusive video, the First Lady gets unapologetically outspoken. pic.twitter.com/kc8UFDqaOB — LogCabinRepublicans (@LogCabinGOP) October 29, 2020

“Donald has been clear that gays and lesbians will be treated as he has always treated them: equally,” she added. “Donald is the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage.” (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

FLOTUS went on to explain that the Trump is the “first president to appoint an openly gay official to his Cabinet [Richard Grenell].”

Melania then talked about “cancel culture” mobs who have “silenced, censored, and bullied” free-thinkers and “independent voices, like gay conservatives and Log Cabin Republicans,” noting that “this is not the America any of us want to live in.”

“I’m first lady Melania Trump,” she concluded. “I support the Log Cabin Republicans, and I am unapologetically outspoken. God bless you all, and God bless our beautiful nation.”