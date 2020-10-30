The Atlanta Falcons Beating The Carolina Panthers Gets Weak TV Ratings

The Atlanta Falcons beating the Carolina Panthers 25-17 Thursday night didn’t get great TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game peaked with an average of 8.438 million viewers on Fox as Matt Ryan and company took care of business. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Falcons (@atlantafalcons) on Oct 29, 2020 at 8:26pm PDT

While peaking with an average north of eight million isn’t terrible when compared to the rest of the lineup Thursday night, it’s still not great.

An NFL game being broadcast for the entire country to enjoy in primetime should do much better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Falcons (@atlantafalcons) on Oct 29, 2020 at 6:39pm PDT

Having said that, Christian McCaffrey didn’t play, the Falcons aren’t any good and the Panthers aren’t all that much better.

Perhaps, people just checked out because it wasn’t a matchup with a ton of implications for the postseason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Falcons (@atlantafalcons) on Oct 29, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT

All I know for sure is that ratings in sports since coronavirus started haven’t been great at all. Hopefully, they bounce back in a major way. If not, these leagues might be in trouble.