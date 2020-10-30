Editorial

The Atlanta Falcons Beating The Carolina Panthers Gets Weak TV Ratings

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 29: Matt Ryan #2 and Alex Mack #51 of the Atlanta Falcons point out the Carolina Panthers defense during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 29, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons beating the Carolina Panthers 25-17 Thursday night didn’t get great TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game peaked with an average of 8.438 million viewers on Fox as Matt Ryan and company took care of business. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

While peaking with an average north of eight million isn’t terrible when compared to the rest of the lineup Thursday night, it’s still not great.

An NFL game being broadcast for the entire country to enjoy in primetime should do much better.

 

Having said that, Christian McCaffrey didn’t play, the Falcons aren’t any good and the Panthers aren’t all that much better.

Perhaps, people just checked out because it wasn’t a matchup with a ton of implications for the postseason.

 

All I know for sure is that ratings in sports since coronavirus started haven’t been great at all. Hopefully, they bounce back in a major way. If not, these leagues might be in trouble.