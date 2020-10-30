Donald Trump’s Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized By Man With A Pickaxe, Turns Himself In Afterwards

A man who vandalized Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star with a pickaxe turned himself in afterwards.

James Otis has vandalized the Hollywood-star-turned-president’s star multiple times in the past, according to TMZ. Otis vandalized the star with a pickaxe early Friday morning, the outlet reported.

WATCH: A Los Angeles activist who has been arrested multiple times for vandalizing President Donald Trump’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was apparently at it again – this time caught on video https://t.co/ijflQ5YwQp — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 30, 2020

The star had reportedly been covered with plywood and had a fence surrounding it, but that didn’t stop Otis. The man turned himself in and was booked on felony vandalism, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Somebody Snagged A Piece Of Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star And Is Selling It On Ebay)

This vandalism attempt comes four weeks after Otis reportedly dressed up as the Incredible Hulk and vandalized the star, according to TMZ. Otis had been charged with felony vandalism the past time too. Otis was first arrested for vandalizing the star in 2017. At the time he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years probation, plus community service and a $4,400 fine, TMZ reported.

“Any star, which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group,” Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rana Ghadban told TMZ.”When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark,” Ghadban said, the outlet reported. “Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”