REPORT: Illinois’ Football Team Has Positive Coronavirus Tests

Oct 23, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Lovie Smith looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Illinois Fighting Illini reportedly having positive coronavirus tests.

According to Ryan Evan, the team has “multiple” positive tests for coronavirus as of late Thursday night. Evan reported that retesting will occur in order to confirm the initial results. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known right now if the game against Purdue will happen as scheduled this Saturday.

Obviously, we don’t really know the extent of the situation right now, and I imagine that we’re going to learn more today.

Hopefully, “multiple” tests means two or three and not a dozen. If it’s the first scenario, then the game against Purdue should happen without any issues.

If it’s the latter scenario, then we’re talking about a much different outcome.

 

It’s truly amazing to me how quickly issues have popped up all over the Big 10. The SEC has had very few issues with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin has completely halted football for a week, and now Illinois, who the Badgers smacked last Friday, reportedly has issues.

It’s not a good situation at all.

Also, I love all the moronic conspiracy theories floating around about Wisconsin’s coronavirus situation. First, we were dodging Nebraska, and we’ve now elevated to the Badgers knowingly played Graham Mertz after he was positive. It’s truly impressive how dumb some people are online.

Get well soon, Illinois! This Badger is cheering for you.