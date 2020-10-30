REPORT: Illinois’ Football Team Has Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Illinois Fighting Illini reportedly having positive coronavirus tests.

According to Ryan Evan, the team has “multiple” positive tests for coronavirus as of late Thursday night. Evan reported that retesting will occur in order to confirm the initial results. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known right now if the game against Purdue will happen as scheduled this Saturday.

#illini Football news: Covid-19 has hit the Illinois football team. After clean results earlier in the week. Multiple positives today. No update on status for Saturday’s game against Purdue but expect more info tommorow. Retesting will be happening to confirm. — Ryan Evan (@IlliniPulseRy) October 30, 2020

Obviously, we don’t really know the extent of the situation right now, and I imagine that we’re going to learn more today.

Hopefully, “multiple” tests means two or three and not a dozen. If it’s the first scenario, then the game against Purdue should happen without any issues.

If it’s the latter scenario, then we’re talking about a much different outcome.

It’s truly amazing to me how quickly issues have popped up all over the Big 10. The SEC has had very few issues with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin has completely halted football for a week, and now Illinois, who the Badgers smacked last Friday, reportedly has issues.

It’s not a good situation at all.

Also, I love all the moronic conspiracy theories floating around about Wisconsin’s coronavirus situation. First, we were dodging Nebraska, and we’ve now elevated to the Badgers knowingly played Graham Mertz after he was positive. It’s truly impressive how dumb some people are online.

It’s public knowledge that WI qb had rona BEFORE the gm. WI needs to be dealt with HARSHLY. That POS program needs to be smacked hard. Lets see what the INEPT Big10 does. — Jeff Gambino (@Husker_AustinTX) October 30, 2020

Get well soon, Illinois! This Badger is cheering for you.