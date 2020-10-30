REPORT: Wisconsin Will Play Louisville In The ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly play the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

According to Jon Rothstein, the Badgers and Cardinals will meet in the yearly competition between the two power conferences.

The date of the game hasn’t been announced at this time.

Sources: Wisconsin will host Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 29, 2020

While I was hoping for Duke, UNC or Virginia, I can live with Louisville. The Cardinals should be solid this season, and you should always want tough non-conference competition.

The Badgers are believed by pretty much all the “experts” to be the first or second best team in the Big 10.

That’s why I wanted Duke, Virginia or UNC. If you want to be the best, then you simply have to go out and beat the best.

Having said that, Louisville isn’t going to roll over and die for anyone. It should be a very tough game, especially if Wisconsin is on the road.

Although, nobody really knows if fans will be allowed or not, which obviously makes a huge impact on home court advantage.

The Badgers and the rest of the college basketball world will get underway November 25. I honestly can’t wait. The Badgers had our national title run stolen from us last season, and we’re coming back with a vengeance.

Go, Wisconsin, go!