REVIEW: ‘The Outpost’ Is An Amazing And Heartbreaking War Movie

“The Outpost” is one of the best war movies that I’ve ever seen.

Thursday night, I sat down for a movie night, and settled on “The Outpost” with Scott Eastwood. The war film is based on the 2009 attack against American forces stationed at Camp Keating in Afghanistan, which was first famously covered into the book “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor” by Jake Tapper. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

The 2020 movie is simply outstanding.

Folks, I know a great war movie when I see one, and I’m not sure how much more realistic “The Outpost” could have been.

Outnumbered, facing massive tactical disadvantages, surrounded by hostile forces and with no help coming, the American soldiers were forced to defend Camp Keating against overwhelming odds.

By the time the guns had finally stopped firing, eight American soldiers were dead and 27 were wounded. It was an absolute bloodbath for the USA, but the good guys refused to break to the Taliban forces trying to crush them.

Staff Sgt. Clint Romesha and Staff Sgt. Ty Carter both earned the Medal of Honor for their actions on that fateful October 3rd day in 2009.

A lot of war movies try to glorify action, explosions, heroics and all that stuff. There’s none of that in “The Outpost.”

There’s not a single moment of the film where you’re watching and think this looks awesome. I sat there thinking how sad and terrible it must have been for all the men there.

Yes, it’s badass that a small American force defended their outpost from wave after wave of Taliban fighters. That’s always cool, but the film is incredibly realistic and friends had to watch their teammates die without being able to do much. I can’t imagine being in that situation.

So, if you’re looking for a movie that’s just about explosions, then go watch “Rambo.” If you’re looking for an incredibly raw and realistic film about the war in Afghanistan and true American heroism, then I can’t recommend “The Outpost” enough.