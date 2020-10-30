King Of Bhutan’s Sister Marries Queen Of Bhutan’s Brother

A union of royals took place Thursday in the Kingdom of Bhutan when Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck, daughter of the former king and sister of the current king, married Dasho Thinlay Norbu, the younger brother of the Queen, according to Royal Central.

It was a family-only event due to COVID restrictions in the country, reported Royal Central, but the couple received the blessing of the king and of his Holiness the Je Khenpo in their traditional Buddhist ceremony. (RELATED: Why The Royal Wedding Fascinates American)

The princess, 27, graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in sociology in 2016 and as President of the Bhutan Paralympic Committee enjoys helping athletes with disabilities take part in sporting events all over the world.

Dasho, 28, is a graduate of Stephens College at Delhi University and is a pilot for Drukair Airlines, Bhutan’s national airline.

The couple reportedly enjoys serving together as volunteers in various Bhutanese organizations.

King Jigme Khesar, the current ruler, came to the throne in 2008 when his father, King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, passed the throne to him, according to BBC.

Bhutan, sometimes referred to as the “last Shangri-La,” is a small country located in south-central Asia in the eastern Himalayas approximately the size of Ohio, with a population roughly the equivalent of El Paso, TX. It is the only remaining Buddhist Himalayan kingdom in the world.