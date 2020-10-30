Shannen Doherty Gives Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis, Says It’s Not A ‘Death Sentence’

Actress Shannen Doherty updated fans on her health after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Doherty said she is “doing better than OK” during an interview published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m good,” Doherty said in the interview. “I love it when people say, ‘We’re praying for you.’ … but there comes a point where you go, ‘I got this. Like I’m fine, I’m good.’ There’s a lot of people in the world that could use prayers and I’m feeling great.”

“I have an amazing medical team behind me,” she added.

“I’m doing better than OK. I’m doing well,” Doherty revealed. “I feel strong and healthy and confident and happy.” (RELATED: Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Battle: ‘I’d Rather People Hear It From Me’)

Doherty admitted she had kept her cancer a secret, but had decided to go public to use her platform to educate.

“I want to really push for education and awareness and raise more money, and I want people to not hear Stage 4 cancer and think of the person as gray and falling over,” Doherty said in the interview. “You get written off so quickly even though you’re still vital and healthy and happy.

“People instantly think it’s a death sentence and it’s not,” she added.