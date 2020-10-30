Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Tennessee Zoo

A Malayan tiger at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that gives humans COVID-19, according to local news reports.

The zoo says they are working to identify the source of the infection, which they suspect to be an asymptomatic member of the staff who was working with the animal, according to WATE in Knoxville. 11-year-old male tiger Bashir began showing mild symptoms such as coughing, lethargy, and poor appetite, and later tested positive for the virus, WATE reports.

The other Malayan tigers at Zoo Knoxville, a 6-year-old female named Arya and another 11-year-old male Tanvir, also exhibited symptoms and are awaiting test results, per WATE. They are presumed positive by the veterinarians tending to Bashir.

The tigers are now symptom free but will remain in quarantine until they stay that way for 72 hours, says WATE. None of the other animals at the zoo are showing symptoms of the virus at this time, and experts say that the risk of the virus being transmitted from the animals to humans is low, according to WATE.