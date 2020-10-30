‘Very Politically Correct!’: Trump Calls Out Laura Ingraham’s Mask During Michigan Rally

President Donald Trump poked fun Friday at Laura Ingraham at his rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, because the Fox News host was wearing a mask.

"I do believe Laura Ingraham is here someplace," Trump told the crowd. "Where is Laura? Where is she? Where is Laura? I can't recognize you. Is that a mask? No way! Are you wearing a mask? I've never seen her in a mask."

“Look at you! She’s being very politically correct. Whoa! Whoa, I have never seen — Laura Ingraham, she’s fantastic,” he continued.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield testified to Congress back in September that face masks were one of the most “important, powerful public health” tools for fighting the virus.

"These facemasks are the important, powerful public health tool we have," he claimed. "I might even go so far as to say that this facemask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine."