Twitter Unlocks New York Post Account

Twitter announced Friday that the New York Post’s (NYP) account would be reactivated after their account access was suspended following the publication of a story about Hunter Biden.

“Our policies are living documents. We’re willing to update and adjust them when we encounter new scenarios or receive important feedback from the public,” a tweet from the company said. “One such example is the recent change to our Hacked Materials Policy and its impact on accounts like the New York Post.”

“This means that because a specific @nypost enforcement led us to update the Hacked Materials Policy, we will no longer restrict their account under the terms of the previous policy and they can now Tweet again,” it continued.

The NYP was locked out of their account on Oct. 15 after they published a report on alleged emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop. The emails allegedly showed Hunter and his father, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, met with an executive from the Ukranian gas company Burisma in 2015. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: NY Post’s ‘Smoking Gun’ Hunter Biden Email 100% Authentic, Forensic Analysis Concludes)

Twitter immediately began censoring the story, preventing users from tweets or sending the link. Several accounts, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, were locked after attempting to post the link.

Twitter Safety later said “the images contained in the articles include personal and private information – like email addresses and phone numbers – which violates our rules.”

The censorship prompted Senate Republicans to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding big tech censorship.