Virginia Cavaliers Release Another Awesome Halloween Video

The Virginia Cavaliers released another awesome Halloween video Thursday night.

The Cavaliers previously released an incredibly creepy video teasing some major reveal. Well, we have the reveal, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it before. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram He comes tonight. #GoHoos #THEStandard ???????? A post shared by Virginia Football (@uvafootball) on Oct 29, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

In the video tweeted by the team, a sinister beast appearing to be a zombie wearing a Virginia uniform and carrying a sledge hammer walks the woods.

Of all the strange and interesting hype videos we’ve ever seen, you can put this one right near the top of the list.

Give it a watch below.

Honestly, I’m still not sure I even fully understand what’s going on with these Virginia videos. I think they’re to announce a uniform combination, but I’m honestly not sure.

I’m not sure I even care because they’re just awesome. Hype videos are released all the time. That’s just the nature of the beast.

However, they generally don’t feature people with torn apart faces. Yet, that’s exactly what Virginia gave their fans.

View this post on Instagram ????GAME WEEK???? #GoHoos ???????? A post shared by Virginia Football (@uvafootball) on Oct 26, 2020 at 2:20pm PDT

The Cavaliers play UNC Saturday night at 8:00 EST on ACCN. I might have to take them for an upset. If this is the energy they’re carrying into the game, then I like their chances.

Props to UVA for giving us some really entertaining videos.