The Wisconsin Badgers Now Have 16 Active Cases Of Coronavirus

The Wisconsin Badgers have more active coronavirus cases.

Initially, it was announced that the program had 12 cases when the decision was made to cancel the game against Nebraska. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The program announced Thursday night that the program now has a total of 16 active cases, and the earliest return date to football activities is November 4.

Head coach Paul Chryst, who is one of the positive cases, is able to return November 7 at the earliest.

The hits just keep coming for the Badgers. It’s crazy to me how a week ago we were lighting up Illinois and life was good.

Life felt like it couldn’t get better as we watched Graham Mertz sling it all over the Fighting Illini. A few days later, the whole situation collapsed.

Now, we have a total of 16 cases of coronavirus. Let’s all hope we heal up quickly and the Purdue game doesn’t get canceled.

Not that I want to rope Nebraska into this, but I would like to point out there were several idiots on the internet who thought we were dodging them because the game was canceled.

Considering we just had four more positive tests as of Thursday, they should be thanking us for not putting their entire season at risk.

All of a sudden, the Cornhuskers have gone weirdly silent online!

Nebraska fans are accusing Wisconsin of cheating and dodging the Cornhuskers by canceling. In the last seven matchups, the Badgers have outscored Nebraska 291-155. We could beat Nebraska’s ass off the field with an intramural quarterback. https://t.co/QVLooH72kt pic.twitter.com/TTBSlO8J4C — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 29, 2020

Get better, Wisconsin! The whole state is riding in this situation together.