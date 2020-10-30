Woman Reportedly Arrested With Gun At Disney World, Says Her 6-Year-Old Child Was The Real Culprit

A mom from Georgia who was recently arrested for carrying a firearm to Disney World says the incident was actually her son’s fault, according to reports.

Marcia Shantel Temple, 27, was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm at the family-friendly theme park on October 8th, according to the New York Post. An employee performing temperature checks at Magic Kingdom saw Temple drop a pink purse behind a planter and alerted Disney authorities, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says. (RELATED: Florida Man Takes His AR-15 To Disney)

A deputy on the scene said that “upon opening the purse, I recognized the butt of a firearm, readily accessible once opened,” per the Post. The gun was discovered to have 10 rounds inside, including one in the chamber, WTSP Tampa reports.

Tourist Arrested After Ditching Gun in Plants Near Magic Kingdom Security, Blames 6 Year Old Child https://t.co/T37KkPlblv — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) October 29, 2020

When asked by police why she brought her loaded firearm to the Magic Kingdom, Temple didn’t give a direct answer but blamed her 6-year-old son for hiding it behind the planter, according to WTSP. “I had told my son to hold it for me and stand right here while I go get my brother. He put it down and messed with the plants and I put them back, but I didn’t know he put it down and I didn’t know he left it over here,” Temple allegedly said.

The mom from Lithonia, Georgia did not have a license to concealed carry in either Georgia or Florida, reports the Post. She has been permanently banned from returning to all Walt Disney World Properties, per the Post.