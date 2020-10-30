EXCLUSIVE: Take An Aerial Tour Of The US Southern Border

The Daily Caller’s Richie McGinniss took an exclusive tour of the U.S. southern border in a Black Hawk helicopter to get an aerial view of America’s migration deterrence, a hotly contested issue in America.

Chief of Border Patrol Rodney Scott accompanied McGinniss on the flight that spanned 70 miles of the border wall between California and Arizona.

Nearly 55,000 individuals were apprehended between ports of entry along the Southwest border in September, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

McGinniss also visited the wall in Yuma, Arizona, where Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Porvaznik showed the new 30-foot wall made out of concrete.

The new wall sits directly across from the old border wall, which was made of steel and had no underground foundation. It creates a corridor that limits escape options for illegal immigrants. (RELATED: Trump Administration Doles Out $175 Million Contract For Border Wall Construction)

Porvaznik explained that construction behind the wall started in 2008 after Senior Patrol Agent Luis A. Aguilar was killed trying to stop a smuggler.

