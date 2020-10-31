EXCLUSIVE: Doctor Explains Why A Vaccine May Not Bring Normal Life Back

Many Americans see the eventuality of a widely available coronavirus vaccine as the end of the pandemic and the beginning of the return to normal life, but doctors are saying it may not be that simple.

Dr. Aditi Srivastav sat down with Daily Caller White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss how the pandemic will continue to affect the lives of Americans in 2021. President Donald Trump and the White House say 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be available by the end of 2020, and 700 million doses will be available by March 2021, a timeline some in the administration have questioned.

Srivastav says the effectiveness of any vaccine is ultimately dependent on how many Americans choose to take it, which means cultivating trust in the vaccine ahead of time is paramount. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani Explains How He Claims He Verified Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

