Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Black Dress And High Heel Boots During Wisconsin Rally

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Saturday when she stepped out in a gorgeous dress and high heel boots combo during a trip to Wisconsin.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up black number that went down to her knees during her arrival at Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee for a “Make America Great Again” rally for President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a black turtleneck and black high heel boots. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

At one point during the event, the crowd started chanting “four more years, four more years,” as FLOTUS talked about what she said were the president’s accomplishments.

In response, Melania replied, “I agree, four more years.”

WATCH (18:14 mark):

LIVE: First Lady Melania Trump in West Bend, WI #WestBend #Wisconsin #FLOTUS Text VOTE to 88022 https://t.co/WNPHFKDJVp — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 31, 2020

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.