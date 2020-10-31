New Orleans Officer Shot In The Face While On Patrol, Police Say

A New Orleans police officer was shot in the face in an ambush Friday afternoon while on patrol in the city’s French Quarter, police say.

Two officers were on patrol when a pedicab passenger opened fire on their vehicle, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said according to CNN. The officers had no prior contact with the suspect.

“Two of our officers were ambushed at the intersection of Royal and St. Philip Street,” he said.

“This is a dark day for our officers, so I ask that you keep our officers and their families in your prayers,” he said.

A four-year veteran was struck by a bullet in the left cheek below the eye, Ferguson said per CNN. The bullet is lodged in his skull, and he is stable but in serious condition. (‘Our Heroes’: Trump Called Two Hospitalized LA Deputies After Ambush, Police Say)

The other officer is a 16-year veteran, Ferguson said. He has minor injuries. The wounded officer was responsive and able to walk into the hospital Ferguson said, per CNN.

The two officers were taken to the hospital by other officers.

The suspect, who “appeared to be under some sort of medical condition, would not identify himself but was taken into custody,” Ferguson said. A gun was recovered and the suspect was wearing a holster, Ferguson said, adding the suspect was not injured by police.

Ferguson said that a citizen came to the aid of the wounded officer, according to CNN.

“A retired Army veteran with medical experience was working in a nearby store and helped with the medical treatment of our officers until fellow officers arrived at the scene,” he said.

“We also want to commend the citizens who pointed out the individual as officers were responding to this call,” he added.

Police are investigating the incident, according to the report.