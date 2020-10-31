Sean Connery Dies At The Age Of 90

Legendary actor Sean Connery has died.

According to the BBC, the iconic "James Bond" actor died at the age of 90. He will forever be remembered as the man who made 007 famous around the world.

R.I.P. Sean Connery (1930 — 2020). One of the greatest movie icons in the history of cinema. pic.twitter.com/lz3GcimS4l — Lost In Film (@LostInFilm) October 31, 2020

I’m seriously at a loss for words right now. I don’t even know what to say. Connery wasn’t just an actor. He was the face of Hollywood during his prime.

He was the man who brought James Bond to life. “Goldfinger” was the first Bond movie I ever saw, and I was instantly hooked.

Connery was the kind of talent that comes around once a generation, and he left behind a legacy that won’t be repeated anytime soon.

2020 just keeps getting worse, and losing Sean Connery is right at the top of the list. The dude was a legend in every aspect of his life.

I seriously can’t believe he’s dead. Rest easy, Sean. The world has lost a damn legend.