How Will Tua Tagovailoa Do In His First Start For The Miami Dolphins?

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will make his first start for the Miami Dolphins against the Rams this Sunday.

Obviously, Tua finally taking over for the Dolphins is front and center in the world of football, and everyone is debating how he'll do.

So, the question has to be asked how Tua will do in his debut for the Dolphins and what the reasonable expectations should be.

Here’s the deal, folks. Quarterbacks rarely dominate in their first career starts at the college level and in the NFL.

Not everyone gets to be Graham Mertz. Not everyone goes out and drops five touchdowns in their first career start.

So, what should fans expect out of Tua? Well, the Rams are a solid team. They’re not the Jets. If Tua goes out, gets a win, throws for 200 yards and two touchdowns, then it’s a great day for Miami fans.

Is he going to go out and throw seven touchdowns? Probably not, and that’d be an absurd expectation to have.

Can he go out, throw for a couple hundred yards, control the offense, move the sticks and get a win? Yes, and that’s what I expect.

My prediction for Tua’s first start is 225 passing yards, two touchdowns and a loss. Let me know what you think will happen in the comments.