Washington DC Preps For An Attack

Businesses in major cities across the country including Washington, D.C. have started to board up storefronts as they prepare for post-election civil unrest.

The sound of power tools cutting through plywood could be heard through the streets of the nation’s capital Friday morning as the presidential election winds down to the final stretch. Earlier this month, reports found that D.C. Metropolitan Police Department purchased $100,000 in tear gas in preparation for civil unrest in the coming months.

Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia have also begun the process to prepare for civil unrest. (RELATED: DHS Agents Prepare To Deploy To DC In Anticipation Of Election Unrest)

“Driving through downtown LA so many businesses boarded up and in the process of boarding up. Same thing happening in Beverly Hills & Santa Monica in anticipation of election night. All 3 areas hit hard by looters & rioters during George Floyd unrest,” tweeted Fox 11 reporter Bill Melugin in Los Angeles.

