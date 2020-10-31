The Wisconsin Badgers Have 22 Cases Of Coronavirus

The Wisconsin Badgers have more cases of coronavirus.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez appeared on College GameDay early Saturday morning and announced that the Badgers now have 22 cases of coronavirus in the football program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Things just keep getting worse and worse in Madison, and I’m not really sure what the outcome will be.

The game against Nebraska was already canceled because of the coronavirus, and now the Badgers are up to 22 cases.

To say things aren’t going well would be an understatement.

As a Wisconsin man, I obviously want what’s best for all the guys in the locker room, and I’m cheering like hell that everyone recovers ASAP.

Having said that, the game against Purdue now looks like it’s at real risk of not happening.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope that’s not the case because we don’t need more cancellations. We need to be playing.