Alabama And Ohio State Are Tied In The Latest National Title Odds

Alabama and Ohio State are tied with the best odds to win the national title.

In the latest odds from Superbook Sports, the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are both at 3/2 to win the title. Clemson follows at 5/2.

No other team is below 20/1.

New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports: Bama, OhSt 3/2

Clem 5/2

ND 20/1

UGA 30/1

UF, Wis 40/1

Cincy 50/1

Oregon 60/1

A&M, BYU, OU, USC 80/1

Miami, OkSt 200/1

Boise, Mich, Tex 300/1

ASU, Aub, Coastal, Ind, Marsh, NW, Pur, SDSU, Wash 500/1

PSU, Stan, Utah, WVU 1000/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 1, 2020

As I’ve said many times and said earlier today when the rankings come out, the gap between Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and the rest of the country is huge.

Ohio State won’t face a great team until the B1G title game, Clemson’s only tough game will be against Notre Dame and Alabama is head and shoulders better than the rest of the SEC.

While I’m not going to predict a national champion right now, I’d be shocked if at least two of those three teams aren’t in the playoff.

Odds are that all three of them will be in the playoff.

As for Wisconsin at 40/1, it’s a bit disrespectful, but we have no idea if our season is even going to continue at this point.

Let’s just hope we get back on the field.