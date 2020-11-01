Editorial

Alabama And Ohio State Are Tied In The Latest National Title Odds

Oct 31, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Alabama and Ohio State are tied with the best odds to win the national title.

In the latest odds from Superbook Sports, the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are both at 3/2 to win the title. Clemson follows at 5/2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No other team is below 20/1.

As I’ve said many times and said earlier today when the rankings come out, the gap between Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and the rest of the country is huge.

Ohio State won’t face a great team until the B1G title game, Clemson’s only tough game will be against Notre Dame and Alabama is head and shoulders better than the rest of the SEC.

While I’m not going to predict a national champion right now, I’d be shocked if at least two of those three teams aren’t in the playoff.

Odds are that all three of them will be in the playoff.

As for Wisconsin at 40/1, it’s a bit disrespectful, but we have no idea if our season is even going to continue at this point.

Let’s just hope we get back on the field.