‘We Are No Longer Free’: Amanda Carpenter Blames Trump For Making America ‘More Dangerous’

CNN contributor Amanda Carpenter blamed President Donald Trump for making America “more dangerous,” saying Sunday that he’s at fault for cities preparing to face unrest.

Carpenter said during a panel discussion on “State of the Union” that it was impossible to separate the president’s tweets from his policies, arguing that his rhetoric was responsible for the level of division rocking the United States. (RELATED: CNN Guest Says RNC Will Be A ‘Major Medical And Political Disinformation Event’)

“We are living in a more dangerous country because of Donald Trump,” Carpenter began. “The tweets are the policy. You cannot separate what he says from what he is.”

Carpenter then went on to describe the studio in Washington, D.C., where she went to do the show, saying that it was among the many buildings boarded up in anticipation of unrest and protests that could follow Tuesday’s general election.

“We are no longer free to move about the country,” Carpenter continued. “So, yes, these Republicans can come on and tell me I should support Trump for policies. That goes out the window when we are not free to see our loved ones. That goes out the window when someone sticks a tube down the throat of your loved ones, when I see Americans gassed in Lafayette Square and people made into orphans at our border.”

“We are in a scary time right now. And four years ago I thought I knew what kind of country we were. It has become a much more scary, dangerous place,” Carpenter concluded, pivoting gain to blame Trump for the division. “This is a scary time before the election because we are waiting to see who we are again. It is because of Donald Trump’s words and actions that we’re here.”