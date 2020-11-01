Demonstrators Clash At Vigil For Man Shot By Police

The police shooting of an armed black man in Vancouver, Washington, led to violent clashes between demonstrators carrying Antifa-associated flags, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and Trump supporters late Friday night into Saturday morning, the New York Post reported.

Kevin Peterson Jr., 21, was fatally shot after firing a weapon at police around 6 p.m. Thursday night, the Post reported. Demonstrators reportedly traveled from Portland to the candlelight vigil held in honor of Peterson’s memory.

Demonstrators chanted “whose streets? our streets” and “Black Lives Matter,” according to the Columbian. People gathered where Peterson was shot and hung Black Lives Matter signs and ones that said “scream his name” and “stop the lynching.”

“There’s a lawlessness in our law enforcement,” vigil attendee Jarrett Byrd of Clark County said, the Columbian reported.

“I wish Mr. Peterson didn’t have to die for (a Black Lives Matter gathering) to happen here,” Byrd said. “We should protest and voice our dissent, just like they’ve been doing in Portland.”

BLM-antifa protesters from Portland march through a residential area of Vancouver, Wash. & shine lights into people’s home. They chant for the “mother f—kers” to wake up. #antifa pic.twitter.com/ce2QfaEFBk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

A group of counterprotesters carrying blue lives matter and pro-President Donald Trump flags gathered separately near the vigil, the Columbian reported. Some individuals were reportedly armed.

“Candles raised as people repeat his name. ‘Amazing Grace’ through speakers. Condolences to those he left. Please everyone stay safe and don’t engage the antagonists across the street,” Clark County Councilor Temple Lentz tweeted.

Protesters and counterprotesters clashed with some breaking windows, burning American flags, firing guns, and cursing at officers, the Post reported. (RELATED: Lawyer Says Police Beat Up, Arrested Mother Who Accidentally Drove Into Protest Area And Used Photo Of Her Toddler As ‘Propaganda’)

“Death to your fucking empire,” a man burning a flag yelled multiple times, video shows.

