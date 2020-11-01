‘Flat Out Communist Propaganda’: Kamala Harris Ripped After Posting ‘Equality And Equity’ Video

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was panned on Twitter after posting a video Sunday touting the concept of “equality vs. equity.”

The video, narrated by the Democratic California senator, made the case for equality of results instead of ensuring that everyone has equality of opportunity.

“Equality suggests, ‘oh, everyone should get the same amount,'” Harris narrated. “The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place. So if we’re all getting the same amount but you started out back there and I started out over here we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me.”

“It’s about giving people the resources and support they need so that everyone can be on equal footing, and then compete on equal footing,” she concluded. “Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.”

WATCH:

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

The video featured a cartoon of a black person and a white person attempting to climb a mountain, except the black person begins on the bottom of a cliff and is unable to reach the rope. Throughout the video, the ground rises, thus making the rope reachable and both individuals eventually meet at the mountain’s summit. (RELATED: Marxism Failed In The World, But Conquered Western Academia)

GOP rapid response director Steve Guest called the video “flat out communist propaganda,” while Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said it “sounds just like Karl Marx.” Plenty of other Twitter users panned the video using similar themes.

Kamala Harris reminds the American people why she is the most liberal Senator. This is flat out communist propaganda. https://t.co/iTWjLYmZaP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 2, 2020

These are Marxists. They’re just taking the scenic route. https://t.co/dLGVrLnTTs — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 2, 2020

Sounds just like Karl Marx. A century of history has shown where that path leads. We all embrace equal opportunity, but government-enforced equality of outcomes is Marxism. https://t.co/76GRFhl34X — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 1, 2020

99.93% of Venezuelans are experiencing equity today. https://t.co/OcasD9IYDf — JD “Chump” Rucker (@JDRucker) November 2, 2020

This illustration argues that the man on the lower ground must wait for a supernatural force to physically lift the ground beneath him when he could have found his own way up higher if that’s what he chose to do. Progressivism positions government as a god. https://t.co/mKQVzQEdIa — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 1, 2020

So she’s openly making the argument that inequality of outcome is in and of itself inequity. Which is called communism. https://t.co/IJ5OKJwpOw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 2, 2020

Major party candidate promotes communism. https://t.co/K8nYKqACpQ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 2, 2020

Major party candidate promotes communism. https://t.co/K8nYKqACpQ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 2, 2020

Two days before the election, Kamala Harris tweets a video that endorses everyone ending up at the same place (equality of outcome), which is the goal of communism. Donald Trump couldn’t have written a better video for Harris to tweet out to moderates with under 48 hours to go. https://t.co/J3qDMBy3ET — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 2, 2020

So, explain Oprah Winfrey’s outcome, for example.https://t.co/eyCMRQhvTr — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) November 2, 2020

Capitalism creates equality of opportunity by providing everyone with means to find success, should they choose to pursue opportunities. Communism enforces equality of outcome and ensures that everyone is equally mediocre regardless of their effort to excel. This is communism. https://t.co/OcsrmcnVZR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 1, 2020