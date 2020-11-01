Politics

‘Flat Out Communist Propaganda’: Kamala Harris Ripped After Posting ‘Equality And Equity’ Video

democratic presidential candidates Attend AARP Candidate Forums In Iowa
Scott Morefield Reporter
Font Size:

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was panned on Twitter after posting a video Sunday touting the concept of “equality vs. equity.”

The video, narrated by the Democratic California senator, made the case for equality of results instead of ensuring that everyone has equality of opportunity.

“Equality suggests, ‘oh, everyone should get the same amount,'” Harris narrated. “The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place. So if we’re all getting the same amount but you started out back there and I started out over here we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me.”

“It’s about giving people the resources and support they need so that everyone can be on equal footing, and then compete on equal footing,” she concluded. “Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.”

WATCH:

The video featured a cartoon of a black person and a white person attempting to climb a mountain, except the black person begins on the bottom of a cliff and is unable to reach the rope. Throughout the video, the ground rises, thus making the rope reachable and both individuals eventually meet at the mountain’s summit. (RELATED: Marxism Failed In The World, But Conquered Western Academia)

GOP rapid response director Steve Guest called the video “flat out communist propaganda,” while Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said it “sounds just like Karl Marx.” Plenty of other Twitter users panned the video using similar themes.