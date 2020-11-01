The Detroit Lions Need A Huge Win Over The Colts

The Detroit Lions need to get a major victory Sunday over the Colts.

The Lions are 3-3 at the moment, and everything we want to do this season is right ahead of us with 10 games remaining. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If we can buckle down, grind out a victory over the Colts and get above .500, then we’re going to be rolling.

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not a huge fan of Matt Patricia. It’s not a secret at all, and I think he should be fired if this season ends poorly.

So far this season, he has pissed me off and surprised me at other times. Last week, it looked like we were cooked against the Falcons and then we magically pulled out a win.

Now, we have the chance to get above .500, and we have to seize on the opportunity. We have to go out there and dominate the field.

As much as I love Jonathan Taylor as a Wisconsin man, we’re going to have to make his day a living nightmare.

Just go out there, and get the job done, Detroit!