The Detroit Lions Are Back To Being Trash, And It’s Time To Fire Matt Patricia

The Detroit Lions were dismantled 41-21 on Sunday against the Colts.

Entering the game, we’d managed to get ourselves to 3-3. Why did I think we could actually string a few wins together starting against Indy? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I should have known that things were going just a shade too well!

Matthew Stafford gifts the Colts an easy pick-6????

pic.twitter.com/SSafJNrssV — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2020

In the least surprising fashion ever, the Lions looked horrible for large parts of the game. I mean, we looked like trash.

We couldn’t run the ball to save our life, Stafford threw one of the worst pick sixes I’ve ever seen and we just sucked.

All of that leads me to my main point, and it’s one I’ve been making over and over again. Fire Matt Patricia immediately.

Don’t even let him clean out his office. Just can him immediately. The dude isn’t going to elevate the franchise, and that’s obvious. Show him the exit ASAP, and let’s focus on rebuilding.

I’m sick and tired of losing.