Javon Wims Savagely Punches Saints Player C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims punched a guy on the Saints during their Sunday matchup.

For seemingly no reason at all, Wims walked up to C.J. Gardner-Johnson, threw multiple punches, and then all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane situation unfold below.

What is #Bears WR Javon Wims doing? Complete dumbass. pic.twitter.com/fvPspWQYN4 — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) November 1, 2020

What the hell is Wims doing out there? Obviously, he got ejected, and there’s no question at all that a huge punishment is coming his way.

A suspension? Yeah, I think that’s the least of his concerns right now. He might never play a snap of NFL football ever again after pulling that stunt.

We got a fight ???????? Wims got ejected after he throws a punch #NOvsCHI #BearsvsSaints pic.twitter.com/fwvRhJFNDc — The Sports Throne (@SportsThroneHub) November 1, 2020

Seriously, what the hell was he thinking? It wasn’t even a heat of the moment situation. He just walked right up and started throwing punches.

There’s never an acceptable reason to do what he did.

Javon Wims stole Chauncey Gardner Johnson’s chain and then two-pieced him. Wims was promptly ejected. ???? pic.twitter.com/PB7xkn87Nt — theScore (@theScore) November 1, 2020

We’ll see how Roger Goodell responds, but there’s no doubt at all that he’s going to drop the hammer.