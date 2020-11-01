Lady Gaga Releases Absurdly Cringeworthy Video In Support Of Joe Biden

Lady Gaga released a bizarre video Saturday night in support of Joe Biden.

The music superstar was standing next to a massive truck, dressed in a camo costume and holding a can as she talked about the importance of voting for Biden. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No matter how weird you think what you’re about to see is, I can promise you it’s stranger than you can imagine. Give it a watch below.

Well, I guess the election is over, folks! We can all just go home now because Lady Gaga just locked this thing up for Joe Biden.

Trump is finally done! Nothing gets people in the middle of America excited to vote like a millionaire celebrity dressed in camo standing next to a truck

Are you sending my sarcasm? You should be because I’m pouring it on.

Who the hell thought this video was a good idea? While I don’t really have feelings on Gaga one way or the other (“A Star is Born” is a great movie), this video is absolutely absurd.

Who is going to change their opinion on the election because she dressed up, grabbed a cold drink and told people to vote for Biden?

I don’t think that will change a single opinion or vote. It’s just weird.

Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness pic.twitter.com/3cYeStflOH — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 27, 2020

When are celebrities finally going to learn that people just don’t care about what they have to say? You would have thought they already learned this lesson. Apparently, that’s not the case at all.