Lil Pump Says He’s ‘Moving The F**k Out’ Of America If Donald Trump Loses The Election

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he walks to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 27, 2020, as he travels on a 3-day campaign trip. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Lil Pump plans on leaving the country if President Donald Trump doesn’t win the election.

In a video making the rounds on Twitter, the star rapper shouts that he’s “moving the f**k out” of America if Joe Biden beats Trump this Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

Lil Pump has been on some different energy these past couple days. He’s going all in on Trump. First, he endorsed him over Biden, and now he’s saying he’s dipping out of the USA if Trump loses.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that Lil Pump is all on the Trump train.

Honestly, I definitely didn’t have Lil Pump being a pro-Trump guy on my 2020 bingo card. I didn’t see this one coming at all, and it’s just further proof that we’re living in a wild time.

 

We’ll see if Pump gets his way Tuesday night once results start rolling in!