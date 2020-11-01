Lil Pump Says He’s ‘Moving The F**k Out’ Of America If Donald Trump Loses The Election

Lil Pump plans on leaving the country if President Donald Trump doesn’t win the election.

In a video making the rounds on Twitter, the star rapper shouts that he’s “moving the f**k out” of America if Joe Biden beats Trump this Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

lil pump says if Donald Trump doesn’t get re-elected he’s LEAVING the United States pic.twitter.com/qgNvo4rmPd — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 31, 2020

Lil Pump has been on some different energy these past couple days. He’s going all in on Trump. First, he endorsed him over Biden, and now he’s saying he’s dipping out of the USA if Trump loses.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that Lil Pump is all on the Trump train.

Rapper Lil Pump (@lilpump) endorses President Trump on his Instagram story, citing taxes. Warning, graphic language. pic.twitter.com/maMNjOqZrP — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 26, 2020

Honestly, I definitely didn’t have Lil Pump being a pro-Trump guy on my 2020 bingo card. I didn’t see this one coming at all, and it’s just further proof that we’re living in a wild time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Pump Jetski (@lilpump) on Oct 25, 2020 at 9:58pm PDT

We’ll see if Pump gets his way Tuesday night once results start rolling in!