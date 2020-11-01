‘I Will Never, Ever Forgive Them’: Maxine Waters Blasts Black Voters Who Choose Trump

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters said Friday that it was “shameful” that young black voters might consider casting a ballot for President Donald Trump.

Waters joined SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” to discuss the state of the presidential election, and she had harsh words for any “black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump.” (RELATED: Navy Veteran Joe Collins Targets ‘Mansion Maxine’ Waters In New Campaign Ad)

LISTEN:

Waters said that she didn’t understand how any black American could cast a vote for Trump, saying, “It just hurts me so bad to see blacks talking about supporting Trump. I don’t know why they would be doing it. I don’t know why it is on their minds.”

She went on to stress the importance of voter turnout, adding that if Trump were to win a second term he would take the United States in the wrong direction.

“The divisiveness that this deplorable human being has caused, the confrontation, the dog-whistling to the right-wing, the white supremacists, the KKK, and they are coming alive. They are emboldened because they have a leader,” she said.

“He’s a racist. He does not have any appreciation for black people and black women in particular,” Waters continued, noting that Trump had been critical of former Democratic Reps. John Lewis of Georgia and Elijah Cummings of Maryland. “He has no respect for us. He is not doing anything for us. For those black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump, not only are they terrible mistaken, any of them showing their face, I will never, ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities.”

Waters concluded by saying that a black vote for President Trump was “unconscionable” and “shameful,” saying that anyone considering voting for Trump should spend some time trying to understand how others might be struggling “and how they would be able to help us in this struggle.”