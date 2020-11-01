Will Mississippi State Fire Mike Leach?

Is Mike Leach on the hot seat at Mississippi State?

This seems to be the question being debated a lot right now after the Bulldogs dropped to 1-4 after a Saturday night loss to Alabama.

Looking at MSU’s remaining schedule, there’s only one game they’ll be favored in, and it’s against Vanderbilt.

That means Mike Leach’s first season in Starkville is going to end at 2-8 at best. It might end 1-9.

So, is Leach going to get canned? The simple answer to that is no. Mike Leach isn’t going to get fired after one season in Starkville.

Have the Bulldogs been atrocious after all the hype he entered the scene with? Yes, but he’s not going anywhere.

Coronavirus screwed up training, he didn’t get a normal offseason and there’s chaos engulfing the sport. He’s not going to be held responsible for that.

He also needs to get his own recruits in there. Once he does that, things should start turning around.

Now, if we’re sitting here having this same conversation in a year or two, then it’s a different story. As of right now, Leach should be just fine.