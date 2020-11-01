Rutgers Nearly Pulls Off 1 Of The Craziest Plays In The History Of Football

Rutgers nearly pulled off one of the craziest plays in football history Saturday night during a loss to Indiana.

Late in the game and down 37-21 to the Hoosiers, the Scarlet Knights successfully pulled off a ton of laterals for what seemed like the craziest touchdown in years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately, the play was called back, but it’s still a wild sequence of events. You can watch it below.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like that ever before in a football game. That was absolute insanity unfolding on the field.

How do you call that back? I know it broke the rules with an illegal forward pass, but you simply can’t call that back.

If a team manages to get into the end zone after that many laterals, then you just have to give them the touchdown because it’s a wild situation.

That’s without a doubt the best thing Rutgers has done on a football field in years.

It’s a damn shame it didn’t stand because it’d be arguably the craziest TD we’ve ever seen.