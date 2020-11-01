‘I Will Not Cower’: Sean Parnell Hits Back After Halloween Night Vandalism At His Home

Army Ranger veteran Sean Parnell shared a photo Sunday of his garage door and driveway, saying that vandals struck overnight.

“My house was vandalized last night by cowards under the cover of darkness,” Parnell tweeted along with the photo. “This is what is at stake in this election. We all must fight for our country and we must do it NOW. I will not cower. I will not back down. I will always fight for this nation.” (RELATED: Jake Tapper Reportedly Encouraged Sean Parnell To Run In ‘Safer’ District Rather Than Challenge Democrat Conor Lamb)

My house was vandalized last night by cowards under the cover of darkness. This is what is at stake in this election. We all must fight for our country and we must do it NOW. I will not cower. I will not back down. I will always fight for this nation. #VOTE pic.twitter.com/kQWg71NXr4 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) November 1, 2020

“ELECTIONS NO REVOLUTION YES!” was spray-painted in red capital letters across the garage door, and the traditional socialist hammer-and-sickle emblem was painted on the driveway.

Parnell issued an official statement Sunday:

This morning I woke up to find my garage door and driveway spray painted with communist messages and symbols. This is not the way. Regardless of political party, those that choose to run for office do so because they believe they can help the country. It is perfectly reasonable to disagree with each other and with political candidates, but the way to do that is at the voting booth. I believe that we are at an important point in our great nation’s history and I most assuredly stand against socialism, violence, and destruction. Hopefully, we can all respect our system of choosing our representatives in a peaceful and dignified way and no matter who we support and oppose, we do it with our vote and not through destruction of property and violence to our fellow Americans.

Parnell, who is in the final days of his campaign as a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, is backed by President Donald Trump and faces a tight race against incumbent Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb.

Lamb won a contentious special election in 2018 — by about 600 votes — after former Republican Rep. Tim Murphy resigned in 2017. He then handily won the 2018 general election against Republican Keith Rothfus.