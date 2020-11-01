This Massive Microsoft Excel And Data Certification Bundle Is Deeply Discounted To Just $69.99!

As a professional data analyst, it’s your job to responsibly record and analyze data to best help your company function and make smart business decisions, if you had to put it simply. So, to be successful, it only makes sense to strive to learn today’s most popular data analysis tools, helping you to work more efficiently and add value to your services as an employee. When it comes to top-notch data analysis tools, Microsoft’s got your covered.

If you’re aiming to work as a data analyst or simply want to brush up on your skills to be a better asset in the workplace, this Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel and Data Certification Bundle is right up your alley. Jam-packed with an incredible 90 hours of content designed to help you navigate Microsoft Excel, Power, BI, VBA, Python, and much more, this 24-course bundle is basically data analysis 101.

Led by highly experienced instructors from online learning hubs like Yoda Learning and Excel Maven, students can expect to learn the ins and outs of popular data analyzation software, giving them a competitive edge in any field. And since each course is designed for all experience levels, lesson plans are broken up into digestible sections that are meant to be taken at any pace.

Whether you’re exploring the world of Microsoft Excel, DAX, Google Sheets, Alteryx, or any of the bundle’s featured software, you’ll uncover key shortcuts, formulas, and functions that will help you develop a more productive workflow. And with the incorporation of real-life business analysis examples, practice tasks, and various interactive reports and dashboards, you’ll take a unique hands-on approach to your learning, which is hard to find in online courses.

Each of the bundle’s courses is highly rated by past and present students and valued at just under $100 bucks. But for a limited time, you can gain access to the entire Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle for just $69.99, an incredible 97% off!

