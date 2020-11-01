This Stovetop Espresso Maker Has Over 4.5K 5-Star Reviews On Amazon And Is Now On Sale

There’s nothing much better than a smooth cup of espresso in the morning or after a meal. But with fancy espresso machines running for hundreds of dollars a pop (at least), you’re often left running to the coffee shop for your caffeine fix, which is neither convenient nor economical.

Listen up, espresso-lovers — there’s a way cheaper way to enjoy delicious espresso brews at home! Meet MILANO, the stainless steel stovetop espresso maker. This handheld gadget lets you brew espresso right at home without having to deal with a complicated, over-the-top machine. And the best part? It costs less over time than your daily trips to the coffee shop by a long shot.

The way MILANO works is incredibly simple. Boasting a satin finish and stainless steel parts, this portable brewer lets you make your own espresso with the heat of a stovetop. Whether it’s gas-powered or electric, the heated surface boils the water in the lower chamber, giving you richer, thicker brews than your typical electric coffee percolator. And with its ergonomic, heat-resistant handle, you can comfortably pour your espresso, drip-free.

Toting over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, MILANO is changing the way people enjoy espresso at home. Just read some of the awesome things people are saying about the gadget online for yourself!

” I am very pleased with my purchase. I would rate it as superior to the similar Bialetti model.” – Frankangelo

“Works great, looks great. Super happy. If you’re reading this, you probably already know this is the BEST way to make espresso…” – Picky Bee-Eye

“Comparing with an automatic espresso coffee machine, I feel this hand-made way is more fun and traditional. The time cost of two ways is almost the same, but this pot is much easier to clean.” – Best Housewife

Safe to use in the dishwasher and available in both six and 10-cup sizes, what’s not to love about the MILANO Stainless steel Stovetop Espresso Maker? And you can get it for just $47 bucks when using coupon code ESPRESSO13 at checkout.

