Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Doesn’t Light It Up In His 1st Start For The Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t really light it up in his first NFL start Sunday in a win over the Rams.

There was a ton of anticipation and excitement entering the game against the Rams, and the Dolphins definitely put in the necessary work to earn a 28-17 win in Tua's first start.

However, outside of one touchdown, Tua really didn’t do much at all. In fact, he didn’t even go north of 100 yards passing.

Obviously, it’s just one game, and it was his first start. So, you can’t put a ton of stock into what happened today.

People will overreact, but I’m not panicking until we see a much larger sample size.

It is crazy that the Dolphins appear to also finally be good again. There was never a doubt today against the Rams, and that was with starting a rookie QB, who didn’t play out of his mind.

2020 sure is a strange year, and the Dolphins being 4-3 is just further proof of that fact.