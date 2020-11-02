REPORT: Actor Eddie Hassell Of ‘The Kids Are All Right’ Shot Dead At 30 During Alleged Carjacking

Actor Eddie Hassell has died after reportedly being shot during an alleged carjacking.

A representative for Hassell claimed the “The Kids Are All Right” actor was shot Sunday morning, but police are still investigating the incident, according to Variety. It is not clear where in Texas the alleged carjacking took place.

Eddie Hassell, an actor who appeared in the Oscar-nominated film ‘The Kids Are All Right’ and NBC’s sci-fi series ‘Surface,’ died Sunday after reportedly being shot in Texas during a carjacking https://t.co/wWye06V0su pic.twitter.com/nlzkPNgrjo — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 2, 2020

Hassell was 30 years old at the time of his death. He was born in Corsicana, Texas, and had landed roles in films by the 2000s. Hassell’s biggest role was in “The Kid Are All Right,” which also starred Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore. The film earned an Oscars nomination for best picture. (RELATED: Regis Philbin’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

Hassell also landed roles in “2012,” “The Family Tree,” “Jobs,” “House Of Dust” and “Bomb City.” He made appearances in a handful of TV series as well, including “Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip,” “Southland,” “Bones” and “Devious Maids.”

Hassell also reportedly liked to skateboard and surf. His hobbies landed him roles in commercials, according to a 2013 interview with Elle magazine.

“Skateboarding’s been a huge part of my life, it also got me cast in commercials,” Hassell told Elle. “I was into horseback riding and rodeos in Texas and when I moved to L.A., I got into skating. I did all my own stunts. I’m into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding.”