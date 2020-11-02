EXCLUSIVE: Here’s What It’s Like To Be A Black Hawk Pilot Patrolling The Border

The Daily Caller’s Richie McGinniss took an exclusive tour of the southern border, speaking with Black Hawk pilot Ricky about the responsibilities of an Air Marine Agent.

Ricky has been a Blackhawk pilot for roughly 10 years, flying 7 of those years with the Navy. Patrolling the southern border, Ricky told the Daily Caller he flies 3-4 days a week.

WATCH:

Air Marine Agents like Ricky are responsible for finding any persons illegally crossing, locating vehicles transporting undocumented immigrants and helping Customs and Border Patrol agents procure anyone who enters illegally.

“No matter what we’re flying, our primary support is for border patrol agents,” Ricky said.

However, he also said he rescues people in the mountains who are trying to cross and become incapacitated or require medical attention, noting the helicopter has hoisting capabilities that make it an easy tool to rescue those who need help. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Take An Aerial Tour Of The US Southern Border)

Approximately 55,000 individuals were apprehended along the southwest border at ports of entry in September, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

