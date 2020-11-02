‘Preservation Of Life And Property’: Massachusetts Activates National Guard Ahead Of Election Day  

Roughly 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard are on standby ahead of Election Day for “the preservation of life and property, preservation of order, and to afford protection to persons.”

Here is a copy of the executive order. ⁦@MassGovernor⁩ has called up the National Guard to “protect public safety and the rights of all residents in the event of large-scale gatherings” after the election #WCVB pic.twitter.com/2VeWbxAzRq — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) November 2, 2020

The guards will be on notice beginning Monday and will continue until further notice, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said.

“We are aware of no specific or credible threats to election sites in Massachusetts,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said, according to WCVB 5. “We continue to monitor all available intelligence and will maintain an enhanced operational posture for Election Day and beyond and will be prepared to assist in any situations that arise in order to protect public safety and the rights of all our citizens.”

State police will also operate with increased staffing levels on Election Day as well as the days following, Mason said per the same report. (RELATED: Are Battleground States Ready For Election Day?)

Massachusetts isn’t the only state anticipating post-election unrest. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is keeping the National Guard on standby.

Meanwhile multiple cities across the country like New York City and Washington D.C., are boarding up shops ahead of election unrest.