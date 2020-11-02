College GameDay Is Going To South Bend For Clemson Vs. Notre Dame

College GameDay is headed to South Bend this Saturday.

The popular ESPN college football event announced Saturday night that it is headed to the University of Notre Dame for the game between the Fighting Irish and Clemson.

SOUTH BEND … SEE YOU NEXT WEEK FOR A TOP-5 SHOWDOWN ???? @ClemsonFB | @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/SPeznDAI3h — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 1, 2020

This was the obvious pick for College GameDay this upcoming weekend. Notre Dame vs. Clemson is the biggest game on Saturday.

It features two of the best teams in America and tons of great storylines, especially with Clemson superstar Trevor Lawrence sidelined because of coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Oct 31, 2020 at 3:09pm PDT

It’s going to be an absolutely electric atmosphere Saturday night in South Bend. It’s going to be the kind of game college football fans dream about.

The game is also the toughest conference matchup Clemson has had in a very long time, and now they’re taking the field with backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Oct 31, 2020 at 3:50pm PDT

You can catch all the action starting at 7:30 EST on NBC. Props to GameDay for choosing Clemson/Notre Dame. It should be a fun one.