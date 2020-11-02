The Eagles Beating The Cowboys Gets Big TV Ratings

The Eagles beating the Cowboys 23-9 Sunday night got some very solid TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game peaked with an average of more than 15.7 million viewers on NBC as Carson Wentz and company took care of business on “Sunday Night Football.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s an incredibly respectable number for the league and NBC.

While some NFL games have received poor ratings this season, these numbers from Sunday night are great news for the league.

The fact that neither team is any good makes the fact the game was watched by so many people even more impressive.

If the numbers continue at this rate, then the NFL will be popping bottles in celebration. While the ratings for the MLB and NBA were terrible this past postseason, the NFL seems to be doing fine.

At the very least, the NFL hasn’t seen any kind of epic collapse.

We’ll see if the NFL can keep up the momentum, but there’s no doubt Sunday night was a big win for everyone involved in the ratings.