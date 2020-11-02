Dave Chappelle Set To Host Post-Election ‘Saturday Night Live’

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” following Tuesday’s highly anticipated presidential election.

Chappelle will host on Nov. 7, “Saturday Night Live” announced Saturday on Twitter.

Next week! pic.twitter.com/0DjJICXjJW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020



It is unclear who will be performing that evening.

I can’t wait for this. Honestly, Chappelle is the best choice for post-election comedy in my opinion. He’s down to make jokes and poke fun at anybody and everybody. Chappelle has shown time and time again that he has no filter. (RELATED: Comedians Are Demolishing Progressive Thought Police, And It’s Driving The Media Nuts)

It’ll be refreshing to hear what he has to say.

Chappelle hosted back in 2016 after Hillary Clinton lost to President Donald Trump. His monologue lasted roughly 11 minutes.

WATCH:

“I didn’t know Donald Trump was going to win the election,” Chappelle said at the time. “But I did suspect it. Seemed like Hillary was doing well in the polls and yet… I know the whites. You guys aren’t as surprising as you used to be.”

“America has done it,” he added. “We’ve actually elected an internet troll as our president.”

Chappelle did note that he was “good” because he was going to get a tax break from Trump.

“I’m going to get this tax break, see how it works out,” he said at the time.